Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $114.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.25.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $117.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 653.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.