Stargate Finance (STG) Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000733 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $67.49 million and $13.85 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000437 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Stargate Finance Profile
Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.
