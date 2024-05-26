SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,682 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 713,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,445. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.