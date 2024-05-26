SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Position Increased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 29,000.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. 1,993,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,199. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

