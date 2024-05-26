Sovryn (SOV) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sovryn (SOV) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Sovryn token can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sovryn has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $25.49 million and approximately $67,455.17 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn’s genesis date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 60,000,080.28387686 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 1.38348108 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $319,813.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

