Société BIC SA (BICEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.5428 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Société BIC Price Performance

BICEY stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. Société BIC has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $37.63.

Get Société BIC alerts:

Société BIC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.