Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.64.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.31. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 3,030 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 76.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Snowflake by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $258,957,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

