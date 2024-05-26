Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.33

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and traded as low as $9.13. Snam shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 51,045 shares changing hands.

Snam Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

