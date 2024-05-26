Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.79 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $159.42 million and $7.79 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000411 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Smooth Love Potion Token Profile
Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 41,396,163,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,396,218,306 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity.
Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion
