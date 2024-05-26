SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on June 17th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1132 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.11. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 40.05%. The company had revenue of $161.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

