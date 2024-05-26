Skopos Labs Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,403 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,403 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TGT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,550,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.59. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

