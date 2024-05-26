Skopos Labs Inc. Purchases New Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,794 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.46. The stock had a trading volume of 688,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,610. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $211.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,006 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

