Skopos Labs Inc. Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.43. 2,458,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,112. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.97.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.