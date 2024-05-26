Skopos Labs Inc. Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,342 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,228 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after acquiring an additional 962,987 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,022,000 after acquiring an additional 448,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26,060.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,430,000 after acquiring an additional 277,027 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $14,681,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $14,681,232.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,298 shares of company stock valued at $33,247,394. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.28. 957,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,188. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.50 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.25 and a 200 day moving average of $287.08. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.