Skopos Labs Inc. Makes New $517,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.84. 1,011,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,539. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $223.28 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,771 shares of company stock worth $8,985,497 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.