Skopos Labs Inc. Makes New $472,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Progressive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PGR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.91. 1,721,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,198. The firm has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.22. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,741. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.