Skopos Labs Inc. Invests $318,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,412 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock remained flat at $269.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $196.74 and a 1-year high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

