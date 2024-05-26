Skopos Labs Inc. Invests $268,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,492,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE WMB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $40.13. 4,226,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,163. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $41.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

