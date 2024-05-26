Skopos Labs Inc. Buys New Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after purchasing an additional 158,075 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 360,914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,807,000 after purchasing an additional 151,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

ORLY traded up $11.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $986.96. 338,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,069.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,027.54. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,694 shares of company stock worth $14,265,266 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

