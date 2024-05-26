SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells $138,051.86 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) Director Katherine Schuelke sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $138,051.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SiTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ SITM opened at $125.18 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $141.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

