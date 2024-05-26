Sepio Capital LP Takes $223,000 Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 410,146 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after acquiring an additional 296,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MARA traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 46,639,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,509,436. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 5.38. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.