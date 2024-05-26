Sepio Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,385,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,057,772. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

