Sepio Capital LP Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,577 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,250,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,380,000 after acquiring an additional 517,446 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,197,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,114 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,107,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,528,000 after acquiring an additional 277,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $958,105,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.63.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

