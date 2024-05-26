Sepio Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $545.23. 286,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,977. The company has a 50-day moving average of $516.24 and a 200 day moving average of $498.07. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $549.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

