Sepio Capital LP Acquires Shares of 6,481 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of TQQQ stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.35. 41,279,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,548,727. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $66.51.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Stories

