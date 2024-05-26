Sepio Capital LP Acquires 1,799 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 118.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,779 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.05. 197,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,676. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $229.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.