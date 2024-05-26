Scotiabank Raises Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target to C$2.25

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GAU stock opened at C$2.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 15.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.47. Galiano Gold has a one year low of C$0.68 and a one year high of C$2.54. The company has a market cap of C$627.70 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Galiano Gold had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of C$42.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.2255435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Krista Muhr sold 93,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$215,319.23. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright sold 100,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$172,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 81,985 shares of company stock worth $101,652. Insiders own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Featured Stories

