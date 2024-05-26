Scotiabank Raises Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$15.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPM. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 2.8 %

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$11.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$7.79 and a 12-month high of C$11.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insider Activity at Dundee Precious Metals

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 42,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$467,422.56. In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 42,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$467,422.56. Also, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total transaction of C$85,338.00. Insiders sold a total of 141,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.