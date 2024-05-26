Scotiabank Lowers Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Orla Mining from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Orla Mining Stock Up 3.0 %

Orla Mining stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Orla Mining had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 236,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Orla Mining by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Orla Mining by 12.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

