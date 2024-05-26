Scotiabank Increases Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target to $18.00

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GFI. UBS Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GFI

Gold Fields Trading Up 1.7 %

GFI opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Gold Fields will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Gold Fields by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.