Scotiabank Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $66.50

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $59.00 to $66.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.33.

NYSE:WPM opened at $56.41 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,565.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 722,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after buying an additional 695,706 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

