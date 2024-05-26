Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,250 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

