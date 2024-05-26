Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $120.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TJX. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.05.

TJX stock opened at $102.14 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $104.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,752,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,200,045,000 after purchasing an additional 371,163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,333,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,734,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,690,000 after buying an additional 313,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

