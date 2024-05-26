Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $302.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $290.00 to $302.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.63.

Shares of GD opened at $299.62 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $301.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,423,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,955,023,000 after buying an additional 133,061 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in General Dynamics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,276 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,782,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,351,041,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,164,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,081,488,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $728,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

