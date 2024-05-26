SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 206.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IOCT. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 971,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 613,217 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 84,045.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 168,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 168,090 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IOCT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.46. 25,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.12. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $114.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

