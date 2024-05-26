SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662,153 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 963,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,310,000 after buying an additional 713,425 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,056,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,511,000.

TQQQ stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.35. The company had a trading volume of 41,279,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,548,727. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $66.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

