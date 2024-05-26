SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.06. 624,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,145. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

