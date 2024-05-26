SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,138 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PHO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.40. 37,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,127. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $68.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

