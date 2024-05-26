Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $181.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $191.00 to $181.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TGT. Barclays raised their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.41.

Shares of TGT opened at $145.23 on Thursday. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 148.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

