Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $68.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

SKY stock opened at $71.68 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

