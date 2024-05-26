Resolute Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 50,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,364,000 after purchasing an additional 186,705 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MGV stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $118.19. 100,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,448. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $120.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day moving average of $112.31.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.