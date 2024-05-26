Resolute Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 147,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 379.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.05. 9,289,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,224,633. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $81.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

