Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CAE Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $18.65 on Friday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,161,000 after purchasing an additional 538,838 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CAE by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,595 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,606,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,669,000 after acquiring an additional 152,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CAE during the third quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

