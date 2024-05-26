Raymond James Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$18.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.10 to C$15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.40 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Mining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.82.

Shares of LUN opened at C$16.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.18 and a 52-week high of C$17.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 189.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,534 shares of company stock worth $439,992. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

