Raymond James Raises Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$24.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IVN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.72.

TSE:IVN opened at C$19.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.00. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$9.89 and a 52-week high of C$21.32. The firm has a market cap of C$24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.05 and a beta of 1.98.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4653228 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. In related news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. Company insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

