Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $195.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 2.3 %

RL stock opened at $173.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.82. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $921,634,000 after purchasing an additional 203,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after buying an additional 487,882 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

