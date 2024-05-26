Quilter Plc Has $29.42 Million Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $29,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 3,200.0% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.1 %

MKL traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,618.29. 28,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,530.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,466.66.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

