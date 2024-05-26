Quilter Plc Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,367,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,726,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.6 %

BABA traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $81.26. 41,456,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,944,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

