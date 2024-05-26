Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 448 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 431.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2,294.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 61,327 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $521,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.8% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.92. 4,212,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,236,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

