Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 438 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. VeriSign accounts for approximately 0.4% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in VeriSign by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in VeriSign by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,183 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $171.17. 721,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,190. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.89. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $228.26.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

